Dr. David Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Singh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Singh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Singh works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Queen's Heart Institute550 S Beretania St Ste 610, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 545-8900
-
2
The Queen's Health Care Centers- Hilo Specialty Center670 Ponahawai St Ste 122, Hilo, HI 96720 Directions (808) 935-7890
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Singh?
I have had two cardiac ablations with Dr. Singh and both procedures were done professionally and with the most care from both Dr. Singh and his staff. All staff members on the Queens Cardiac floor have been very pleasant. Due to my persistent Afib, Dr. Singh and his staff continue to monitor me. I highly recommend Dr. Singh.
About Dr. David Singh, MD
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1669431615
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh works at
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.