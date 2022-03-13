Overview

Dr. David Singh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Singh works at Queen's Heart Institute in Honolulu, HI with other offices in Hilo, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.