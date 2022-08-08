Dr. David Singer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Singer, MD
Dr. David Singer, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Paoli, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / BAYLOR COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital and Paoli Hospital.
Surgical Specialists P.C.255 W Lancaster Ave, Paoli, PA 19301 Directions (610) 647-3077
Ob Hospitalist Group at Chester County Hospital701 E Marshall St, West Chester, PA 19380 Directions (610) 431-5000
Suburban Audiology and Balance Center LLC11 Industrial Blvd Ste 102, Paoli, PA 19301 Directions (610) 647-3077
Womens Speciality Center915 Old Fern Hill Rd Bldg D, West Chester, PA 19380 Directions (610) 344-0370
- Chester County Hospital
- Paoli Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Dr. Singer is my favorite doc all time and I’ve had plenty. Not sure exact count but he has removed some 40 Sun damage skin cancers, 3 moes surgeries, etc. over some 10 years. People can’t tell I’ve had any work. Amazing practitioner of his craft. And very funny.
About Dr. David Singer, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / BAYLOR COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Singer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singer has seen patients for Wound Repair, Excision of Skin Cancer and Adjacent Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Singer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singer.
