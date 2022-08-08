Overview

Dr. David Singer, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Paoli, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / BAYLOR COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital and Paoli Hospital.



Dr. Singer works at Surgical Specialists P.C. in Paoli, PA with other offices in West Chester, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair, Excision of Skin Cancer and Adjacent Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.