Dr. David Sinclair, MD
Overview
Dr. David Sinclair, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Windsor University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Merit Health Central.
Locations
Merit Health Medical Group - Neurology1860 Chadwick Dr Ste 303, Jackson, MS 39204 Directions (601) 376-1000Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 12:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Merit Health Central
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr David Sinclair was very patient and caring with my 93 year old father! He was thorough and nailed the diagnosis of Parkinson’s Dz. With proper medicine my father is walking without a walker! Thank you Dr Sinclair for your time and expertise. We miss you in Pamama City!
About Dr. David Sinclair, MD
- Neurology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1235391046
Education & Certifications
- Neurophysiology-University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- Neurology-University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- Internal Medicine-University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- Windsor University / School Of Medicine
- Texas Christian University-Bs Neuroscience
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sinclair has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sinclair accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sinclair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sinclair has seen patients for Tremor, Restless Leg Syndrome and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sinclair on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Sinclair. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sinclair.
