Dr. David Sinclair, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Windsor University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Merit Health Central.



Dr. Sinclair works at Merit Health Medical Group - Neurology in Jackson, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, Restless Leg Syndrome and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.