Dr. David Simpson, MD
Overview
Dr. David Simpson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Royal Palm Beach, FL. They completed their fellowship with San Diego Center For Arthroscopy and Sports Medicine
Dr. Simpson works at
Locations
The Center for Bone & Joint Surgery Of The Palm Beaches - Royal Palm Beach440 N State Road 7, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411 Directions (561) 798-6600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
The Center for Bone & Joint Surgery Of The Palm Beaches - Royal Palm Beach460 N State Road 7, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411 Directions (561) 798-6600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
The Center for Bone and Joint Surgery875 Military Trl Ste 105, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 798-6600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Center for Bone and Joint Surgery10131 Forest Hill Blvd Ste 206, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 798-6600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
The Center for Bone & Joint Surgery Of The Palm Beaches - Boynton Beach8188 S Jog Rd Ste 102, Boynton Beach, FL 33472 Directions (561) 798-6600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
The Center for Bone & Joint Surgery10111 Forest Hill Blvd Rm 151, West Palm Beach, FL 33414 Directions (561) 798-6600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Hendry Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- State Farm
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
While the office was quite crowded when I saw Dr. Simpson I didn't feel rushed at all when he examined me. He was thorough and compassionate. Others before me wrote horror reviews about the staff, but I found them to be quite buttoned up and pleasant.
About Dr. David Simpson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1356452973
Education & Certifications
- San Diego Center For Arthroscopy and Sports Medicine
- Tufts - New England Medical Center
- Tufts University
- Georgetown University
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simpson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simpson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simpson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simpson has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Joint Drainage and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simpson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Simpson speaks Spanish.
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Simpson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simpson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simpson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simpson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.