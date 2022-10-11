Overview

Dr. David Simon, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lake Worth, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.



Dr. Simon works at Dr Simon and Dr Scanlon's Office in Lake Worth, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.