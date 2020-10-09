See All Otolaryngologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. David Simms, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. David Simms, MD

Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
4 (20)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. David Simms, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Thunderbird Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center, Phoenix Children's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Simms works at Arizona Otolaryngology Consultants, PC in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Glendale, AZ and Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Perforated Eardrum, Earwax Buildup and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Peter Weisskopf, MD
Dr. Peter Weisskopf, MD
6 (70)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    Arizona Otolaryngology Consultants PC
    2222 E Highland Ave Ste 204, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 257-4219
  2. 2
    Arizona Otolaryngology Consultants Glendale Office
    5750 W Thunderbird Rd Ste A100, Glendale, AZ 85306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 938-3205
  3. 3
    Arizona Otolaryngology Consultants
    6565 E Greenway Pkwy Ste 101, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 948-2056

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
  • Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
  • Phoenix Children's Hospital
  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Perforated Eardrum
Earwax Buildup
Outer Ear Infection
Perforated Eardrum
Earwax Buildup
Outer Ear Infection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Perilymph Fistula (PLF) Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Banner Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Mercy Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Simms?

    Oct 09, 2020
    Dr. Simms is an amazing surgeon hands down. His bedside manners are impeccable as well. I am giving four stars because his assistant Jen is just horrendous. It’s such a shame that she works with someone as brilliant as Dr. Simms. This broad is just downright rude, have zero customer service, zero empathy for patients. She plainly has no business being in the health care industry. Another reason for four stars is for always running late. Now with Covid, they make you wait outside the office. So you’re looking at 15-25 minutes wait, give or take.
    Drummer — Oct 09, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Simms, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Simms, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Simms to family and friends

    Dr. Simms' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Simms

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Simms, MD.

    About Dr. David Simms, MD

    Specialties
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053381533
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Oklahoma Health Science Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Okla Hlth Scis Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Simms, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simms is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Simms has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Simms has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Simms has seen patients for Perforated Eardrum, Earwax Buildup and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simms on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Simms. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simms.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simms, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simms appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. David Simms, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.