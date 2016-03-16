Overview

Dr. David Sim, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Cardiology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa, Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, St. Luke's Boise Medical Center and St. Luke's McCall Medical Center.



Dr. Sim works at DAVID N SIM MD in Boise, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Supraventricular Tachycardia, Congenital Heart Defects and Tricuspid Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.