Dr. David Sim, MD
Overview
Dr. David Sim, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Cardiology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa, Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, St. Luke's Boise Medical Center and St. Luke's McCall Medical Center.
Locations
David N. Sim M.d. P.A.6014 W Emerald St, Boise, ID 83704 Directions (208) 376-8666
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa
- Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
- St. Luke's McCall Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Sim for over 20 years. I trust his care and I am very happy with his ability to explain things to me. He is very knowledgeable.
About Dr. David Sim, MD
- Cardiology
- 57 years of experience
- English
- 1114106952
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sim has seen patients for Supraventricular Tachycardia, Congenital Heart Defects and Tricuspid Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sim.
