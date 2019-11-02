Dr. David Silverstone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silverstone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Silverstone, MD
Overview
Dr. David Silverstone, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Branford, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Silverstone works at
Locations
The Eye Care Group PC6 Business Park Dr Ste 102, Branford, CT 06405 Directions (203) 597-9100
- 2 40 Temple St Fl 3, New Haven, CT 06510 Directions (203) 785-2020
Pediatric Eye Care LLC206 Church St, Guilford, CT 06437 Directions (203) 785-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome MD! Exactly what you would expect from your provider, professional, kind, caring and patient. Listens to your concerns and makes you feel confident in his abilities! Definitely would recommend to family and friends !
About Dr. David Silverstone, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 50 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silverstone has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silverstone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silverstone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Silverstone. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silverstone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silverstone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silverstone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.