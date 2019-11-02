Overview

Dr. David Silverstone, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Branford, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Silverstone works at The Eye Care Group PC in Branford, CT with other offices in New Haven, CT and Guilford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.