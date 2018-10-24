Dr. David Silverstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silverstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Silverstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Silverstein, MD is a Dermatologist in Ronkonkoma, NY.
Dr. Silverstein works at
Locations
Liver Center of Long Island500 Portion Rd Ste 11, Ronkonkoma, NY 11779 Directions (516) 747-7778
Duane Reade #142571320 Stony Brook Rd, Stony Brook, NY 11790 Directions (631) 648-0101
Hospital Affiliations
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have suffered with horrible psoriasis for many years. The doc and staff have been very helpful with getting medications and I look and feel much better than I have in a long time.
About Dr. David Silverstein, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
Dr. Silverstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silverstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silverstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silverstein has seen patients for Acne, Shingles and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silverstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Silverstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silverstein.
