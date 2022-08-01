Overview

Dr. David Silvers, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromuscular Medicine. They graduated from Tufts Medical School and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital and Jupiter Medical Center.



Dr. Silvers works at Gardens Neurology, PLLC in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Insomnia and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.