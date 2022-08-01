See All Neurologists in Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Dr. David Silvers, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. David Silvers, MD

Neurology
4.5 (101)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. David Silvers, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromuscular Medicine. They graduated from Tufts Medical School and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital and Jupiter Medical Center.

Dr. Silvers works at Gardens Neurology, PLLC in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Insomnia and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Neurology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. James Meschia, MD
Dr. James Meschia, MD
10 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Chris Lamb, MD
Dr. Chris Lamb, MD
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Thomas Brott, MD
Dr. Thomas Brott, MD
10 (1)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gardens Neurology
    3401 Pga Blvd Ste 440, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 799-2831

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
  • Jupiter Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Insomnia
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Insomnia
Headache

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Autonomic Dysreflexia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 101 ratings
    Patient Ratings (101)
    5 Star
    (81)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Silvers?

    Aug 01, 2022
    It was I who posted a recent somewhat negative review mainly about their office staff. I am glad to say they immediately responded and pointed out they are extremely short staffed and apologized. There was also mentioned some difficulties related to their communication with the MRI testing agency. So I will continue giving this Dr my business and hope they are able to hire more staff and resolve their data issues. Being courteous on the phone can be accomplished even while short staffed.
    John T Holmes — Aug 01, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Silvers, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Silvers, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Silvers to family and friends

    Dr. Silvers' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Silvers

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Silvers, MD.

    About Dr. David Silvers, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891739488
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rhode Island Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Harvard Longwood
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mount Auburn Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Tufts Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Princeton Univeristy
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Neuromuscular Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Silvers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silvers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Silvers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Silvers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Silvers works at Gardens Neurology, PLLC in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. View the full address on Dr. Silvers’s profile.

    Dr. Silvers has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Insomnia and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silvers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    101 patients have reviewed Dr. Silvers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silvers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silvers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silvers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. David Silvers, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.