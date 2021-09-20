See All Internal Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Super Profile

Dr. David Silverman, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (23)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Silverman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Silverman works at David A Silverman MD in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nicholas He Mezitis MD
    239 Central Park W, New York, NY 10024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 496-1929

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dysentery
Immunization Administration
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dysentery
Immunization Administration
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Dysentery Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Kaiser Permanente

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 20, 2021
    Dr. Silverman has been my primary care doctor for many years. I have some complicated medical issues and without his superb medical knowledge I probably wouldn't be around. His office doesn't feel clinical, and his office staff are excellent.
    Janet O. — Sep 20, 2021
    About Dr. David Silverman, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1215075197
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Silverman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silverman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Silverman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Silverman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Silverman works at David A Silverman MD in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Silverman’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Silverman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silverman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silverman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silverman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

