Dr. David Silverberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silverberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Silverberg, MD
Overview
Dr. David Silverberg, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their fellowship with Baylor University|Bayor University Medical Center|University Of Penn.
Dr. Silverberg works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Silver State Orthopedics3196 S Maryland Pkwy Ste 112, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Directions (702) 903-8869
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- MountainView Hospital
- Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Caremore Medical Group
- Cigna
- Culinary Health Fund
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- PHCS
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Silverberg?
In 2012, I was ran over by a guy speeding on a motorcycle going 85mph on eastern and wigwam. I received a shattered ankle, broken lower tibia and fibula, as well as a badly broken left elbow, also a broken right collar bone! On this day in 2012, Dr silverberg was appointed to me in the trauma room at sunrise hospital, I am forever greatful for the work he performed on this day and about 3 more months after. After finally leaving sunrise hospital, I had several more appointments with Dr silverberg to continue the care I still needed. Every time I seen him, I felt like I was in the absolute best care I could get. Turns out, after his continued care for about 2-3 years, I had Achilles tendon stretch surgery, also done by Dr silverberg, I have been walking and jogging. Thank you Dr silverberg for giving me my life back.
About Dr. David Silverberg, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1407841745
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University|Bayor University Medical Center|University Of Penn.
- Summa Health System|Summa Health Systems
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silverberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silverberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silverberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silverberg works at
Dr. Silverberg has seen patients for Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silverberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Silverberg speaks Spanish.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Silverberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silverberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silverberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silverberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.