Overview

Dr. David Silver, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cheshire, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus, Hartford Hospital and Midstate Medical Center.



Dr. Silver works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Cheshire, CT with other offices in Wallingford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.