Dr. Silver has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Silver, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Silver, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Dr. Silver works at
Locations
Maimonides Medical Center745 64th St, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (718) 283-6903
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great. All questions answered. Attention paid to my personal concerns. Well informed and I trusted his competence
About Dr. David Silver, MD
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1124028501
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Maimonides Medical Center
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silver accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silver works at
Dr. Silver has seen patients for Kidney Cancer, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silver on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Silver. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silver.
