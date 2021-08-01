Overview

Dr. David Silver, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.



Dr. Silver works at Champaign Dental Group in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Kidney Cancer, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.