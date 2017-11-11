See All Family Doctors in Fort Smith, AR
Dr. David Sills, MD

Family Medicine
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Sills, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Smith, AR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University and is affiliated with Baptist Health - Fort Smith and Mercy Hospital Fort Smith.

Dr. Sills works at MDVIP - Fort Smith, Arkansas in Fort Smith, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    MDVIP - Fort Smith, Arkansas
    8101 McClure Dr # 203, Fort Smith, AR 72916

    Insurance Accepted

    Ratings & Reviews

    Nov 11, 2017
    I think Dr. Sills is one of the best doctors in our area, and I feel very grateful to him and his nurse and Sarah for all that they do for me and my family. We love this clinic!
    D in Ft Smith, AR — Nov 11, 2017
    About Dr. David Sills, MD

    Family Medicine
    45 years of experience
    English
    Male
    1063409878
    Education & Certifications

    McLennan Co Med Edu & Rsch Fdn|McLennan Co Med Edu & Rsch Fdn
    Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University
    Hospital Affiliations

    Baptist Health - Fort Smith
    Mercy Hospital Fort Smith

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Sills, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sills is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Sills has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sills has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Sills works at MDVIP - Fort Smith, Arkansas in Fort Smith, AR. View the full address on Dr. Sills's profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Sills. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sills.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sills, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sills appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

