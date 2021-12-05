Dr. David Silbert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silbert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Silbert, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Silbert, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Carlisle, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital.
Dr. Silbert works at
Locations
1
In Carlisle338 Alexander Spring Rd, Carlisle, PA 17015 Directions (717) 541-9700
2
In Mechanicsburg2025 Technology Pkwy, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050 Directions (717) 541-9700
3
Conestoga Eye2104 Spring Valley Rd, Lancaster, PA 17601 Directions (717) 541-9700
Hospital Affiliations
- Lancaster General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Golden Rule
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Yes I had surgery for my blocked tear duct several years ago. He & office staff & surgical center were outstanding. Was in recently for check up
About Dr. David Silbert, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1275593295
Education & Certifications
- Holy Cross Hospital
- Wills Eye Hosp
- Wash Hosp Ctr
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silbert has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silbert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silbert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silbert works at
Dr. Silbert has seen patients for Lazy Eye, Blocked Tear Duct and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silbert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Silbert. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silbert.
