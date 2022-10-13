Dr. David Sikes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sikes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Sikes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Sikes, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Land O Lakes, FL. They completed their fellowship with U South Fla Affil Hosps
Dr. Sikes works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Rheumatology2100 Via Bella Blvd Ste 201, Land O Lakes, FL 34639 Directions (813) 782-1234
-
2
Florida Medical Clinic - Rheumatology4012 N Florida Ave, Tampa, FL 33603 Directions (813) 782-1234
-
3
Florida Medical Clinic, Rheumatology38135 Market Square Dr Ste 220, Zephyrhills, FL 33542 Directions (813) 782-1234
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sikes?
Dr. Sikes was very informative and thorough. He answered every question and offered reassurance. I would highly recommend him. His enture staff was very courteous and professional.
About Dr. David Sikes, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1710098215
Education & Certifications
- U South Fla Affil Hosps
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sikes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sikes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sikes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sikes works at
Dr. Sikes has seen patients for Arthritis, Limb Pain and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sikes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Sikes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sikes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sikes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sikes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.