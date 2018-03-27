See All Urologists in Pikesville, MD
Dr. David Sigman, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. David Sigman, MD

Urology
3.6 (12)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. David Sigman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pikesville, MD. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Carroll Hospital Center and Northwest Hospital Center.

Dr. Sigman works at Chesapeake Urology Associates in Pikesville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Woodholme Medical Group
    1838 Greene Tree Rd Ste 460, Pikesville, MD 21208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 581-1600
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Carroll Hospital Center
  • Northwest Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Stones
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Stones

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Premature Ejaculation Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • One Net
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sigman?

    Mar 27, 2018
    Went to him after repeated issues and my primary doctors not solving the issue he heard my concern gave me solutions that worked and followed up I’ve had cystitis for years and seen a urologist plenty but this is the happiest I’ve been with my condition since finding Sigman . I feel like finally have things under control
    Westminster Md — Mar 27, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Sigman, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Sigman, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sigman to family and friends

    Dr. Sigman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sigman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Sigman, MD.

    About Dr. David Sigman, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356304497
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Northwestern University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Sigman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sigman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sigman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sigman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sigman works at Chesapeake Urology Associates in Pikesville, MD. View the full address on Dr. Sigman’s profile.

    Dr. Sigman has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sigman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sigman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sigman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sigman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sigman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. David Sigman, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.