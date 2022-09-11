Dr. David Sierpina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sierpina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Sierpina, MD
Overview
Dr. David Sierpina, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Moreno Valley, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Chicago Medical School/Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center and Riverside University Health System-medical Center.
Locations
Surgery Clinic26520 Cactus Ave, Moreno Valley, CA 92555 Directions (951) 486-4000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFriday8:30am - 11:30amSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Loma Linda University Eye Institute11370 Anderson St Ste 1800, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Directions (909) 558-2154Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Loma Linda University Eye Institute4244 Riverwalk Pkwy Ste 100, Riverside, CA 92505 Directions (909) 558-2154Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Loma Linda University Eye Institute81 Highland Springs Ave Ste 103, Beaumont, CA 92223 Directions (909) 558-2154
Hospital Affiliations
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Riverside University Health System-medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sierpina is our family hero! He is a good and caring, dedicated man - and a great representative of Loma Linda Eye Institute. He met our challenges when our fears were high and our hopes were low. He held a conference - made us promises - then kept them ALL. All our fears turned into tears of joy and celebration. My God bless him and the entire institution for the great work so rewarding that they do! Our support and prayers will be with you as you go forward in this world where there is such a great need! Keep up the wonderful work at Loma Linda - and we believe you will! Annie Chavez on behalf of Janice Davidson
About Dr. David Sierpina, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Catalan and Spanish
- 1043502347
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- McNeal Hosp
- Chicago Medical School/Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
- Knox College
- Ophthalmology
