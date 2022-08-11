Overview

Dr. David Siegel, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center.



Dr. Siegel works at Southwest Shoulder Elbow & Hand Center in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.