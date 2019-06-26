Dr. David Siebert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siebert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Siebert, MD
Overview
Dr. David Siebert, MD is a Family Sports Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Dr. Siebert works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
UW Medicine Primary Care at Northgate314 NE Thorton Pl, Seattle, WA 98125 Directions
-
2
Sports Medicine Center at Husky Stadium3800 Montlake Blvd, Seattle, WA 98195 DirectionsMonday6:30am - 7:00pmTuesday6:30am - 7:00pmWednesday6:30am - 7:00pmThursday6:30am - 7:00pmFriday6:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Siebert?
Dr. Siebert is great! He is knowledgeable, detailed oriented, and has an a great bedside manner. I’m lucky my primary doctor referred me to him!
About Dr. David Siebert, MD
- Family Sports Medicine
- English
- 1174866354
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Siebert has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Siebert using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Siebert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siebert works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Siebert. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siebert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siebert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siebert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.