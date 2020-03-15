Dr. David Sibley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sibley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Sibley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Sibley, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center and Princeton Baptist Medical Center.
Locations
Cardiology PC801 Princeton Ave SW Ste 707, Birmingham, AL 35211 Directions (205) 780-4330
Hospital Affiliations
- Grandview Medical Center
- Princeton Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My husband was having some chest pain and I called and got him an appointment because a good friend of ours had been to him. We met with him on a wed and he had a heart echo done. Dr Sibley told him he needed to come back the next morning for a nuclear stress test so we did. About 2 hours after we left his office called and said my husband needed to be back the next morning for a heart cath and I am so thankful he did! His widow maker was just about clogged up. Dr Sibley started to call in a heart surgeon because it was so bad but he ran the balloon up on it and it opened up so he put a stent in and it worked perfect. If we had not went to Dr Sibley when we did and because of his persistence of running all the test my husband would not be here today! We both thank the Lord for Dr Sibley! He is an awesome doctor!!!
About Dr. David Sibley, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sibley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sibley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sibley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sibley has seen patients for Hypertension, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sibley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Sibley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sibley.
