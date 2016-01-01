Overview

Dr. David Shraberg, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.



Dr. Shraberg works at Ridge Behavioral Health Systems in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Opioid Dependence, Drug-Induced Mental Disorders and Drug and Alcohol Dependence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.