Dr. David Shottland, MD
Overview
Dr. David Shottland, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Belmont, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mount Auburn Hospital.
Dr. Shottland works at
Locations
Waverly Primary Care268 Trapelo Rd, Belmont, MA 02478 Directions (617) 489-4007
Boston Medical Center72 E Concord St, Boston, MA 02118 Directions (617) 638-6500
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Auburn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Shottland, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 6 years of experience
- English
- 1972965259
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
