Dr. David Shottland, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Belmont, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mount Auburn Hospital.



Dr. Shottland works at Mount Auburn Hospital in Belmont, MA with other offices in Boston, MA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

