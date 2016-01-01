Overview

Dr. David Short, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Redding, CA. They graduated from SHASTA COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Redding and Oroville Hospital.



Dr. Short works at Redding Family Medical Group in Redding, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.