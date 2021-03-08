Dr. David Shore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Shore, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Shore, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
Dr. Shore works at
Locations
North Atlanta Endocrinology and Diabetes PC758 Old Norcross Rd Ste 175, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (770) 339-1387
North Atlanta Endocrinology and Diabetes PC771 Old Norcross Rd Ste 200, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (770) 339-1387
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shore always listens to what you have to say and doesn't rush you. Cares greatly for his patients and always goes the extra mile to help them.
About Dr. David Shore, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shore works at
Dr. Shore has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Dyslipidemia and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Shore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shore.
