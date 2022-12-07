Dr. David Shoemaker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shoemaker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Shoemaker, MD
Overview
Dr. David Shoemaker, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Venice, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Shoemaker works at
Locations
-
1
Center For Sight - Venice1360 E VENICE AVE, Venice, FL 34285 Directions (941) 925-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Center For Sight - Sarasota2601 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 925-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shoemaker?
Pre-procedure, procedure and followup state of the art. Organization was what is expected but some how not seen today in many offices, this office was on top of every step with smooth precision. Speed, department coordination and quality of service for a medical procedure was what one only hopes the industry would strive for.
About Dr. David Shoemaker, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1336258433
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Clinic - New Orleans
- University of Florida College of Medicine
- University of Florida
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shoemaker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shoemaker accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shoemaker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shoemaker works at
Dr. Shoemaker has seen patients for Cataract, Corneal Diseases and Cataract Removal Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shoemaker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
143 patients have reviewed Dr. Shoemaker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shoemaker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shoemaker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shoemaker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.