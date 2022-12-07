Overview

Dr. David Shoemaker, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Venice, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Shoemaker works at CENTER FOR SIGHT in Venice, FL with other offices in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract, Corneal Diseases and Cataract Removal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.