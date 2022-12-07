See All Ophthalmologists in Venice, FL
Dr. David Shoemaker, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (143)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Shoemaker, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Venice, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Shoemaker works at CENTER FOR SIGHT in Venice, FL with other offices in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract, Corneal Diseases and Cataract Removal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center For Sight - Venice
    1360 E VENICE AVE, Venice, FL 34285 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 925-2020
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Center For Sight - Sarasota
    2601 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota, FL 34239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 925-2020
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cataract
Corneal Diseases
Cataract Removal Surgery
Cataract
Corneal Diseases
Cataract Removal Surgery

Treatment frequency



Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 143 ratings
    Patient Ratings (143)
    5 Star
    (120)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Dec 07, 2022
    Pre-procedure, procedure and followup state of the art. Organization was what is expected but some how not seen today in many offices, this office was on top of every step with smooth precision. Speed, department coordination and quality of service for a medical procedure was what one only hopes the industry would strive for.
    Rick — Dec 07, 2022
    About Dr. David Shoemaker, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336258433
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Ochsner Clinic - New Orleans
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Florida College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Florida
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Dr. David Shoemaker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shoemaker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shoemaker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shoemaker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shoemaker has seen patients for Cataract, Corneal Diseases and Cataract Removal Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shoemaker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    143 patients have reviewed Dr. Shoemaker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shoemaker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shoemaker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shoemaker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

