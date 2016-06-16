Overview

Dr. David Shin, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Shin works at Los Angeles Cancer Network in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.