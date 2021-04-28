See All Urologists in Hackensack, NJ
Dr. David Shin, MD

Urology
4 (46)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Shin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Cornell University Medical School and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.

Dr. Shin works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Testicular Dysfunction, Hypogonadism and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Department of Urology
    Department of Urology
360 Essex St Ste 403, Hackensack, NJ 07601
(201) 351-1060

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Testicular Dysfunction
Hypogonadism
Polyuria
Testicular Dysfunction
Hypogonadism
Polyuria

Treatment frequency



  View other providers who treat Polyuria
  View other providers who treat Orchitis
  View other providers who treat Phimosis
  View other providers who treat Priapism
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Devon Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    About Dr. David Shin, MD

    • Urology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1558320994
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor Affiliated Hospitals
    • Yale-New Haven Hospital
    • Cornell University Medical School
    • Cornell University
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Shin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shin works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation in Hackensack, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Shin’s profile.

    Dr. Shin has seen patients for Testicular Dysfunction, Hypogonadism and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Shin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

