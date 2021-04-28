Dr. David Shin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Shin, MD
Dr. David Shin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Cornell University Medical School and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Department of Urology360 Essex St Ste 403, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 351-1060
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Great doctor. Very professional. Easy to talk to and answers all questions efficiently and willing to spend time with you.
- Baylor Affiliated Hospitals
- Yale-New Haven Hospital
- Cornell University Medical School
- Cornell University
- Urology
