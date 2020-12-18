Dr. David Ryun Shin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ryun Shin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Ryun Shin, MD
Overview
Dr. David Ryun Shin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA.
Dr. Ryun Shin works at
Locations
-
1
Houston Vein Specialists6550 Fannin St Ste 2407, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 790-0000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ryun Shin?
It was great! I’ve been going to him since 2013, I had developed a ulcer on my ankle. It was caused from poor circulation ( veinous reflux disease). After getting the ulcer under control with medication, Dr. Shin started working on my veins. He has preformed miracles with my legs, getting them to circulate my blood back to my heart. In, September, 2020, I fell down and did some damage to my knee and leg. I developed cellulitis around my ankle and it started swelling. So I’m now back at Dr. Shin’s office for him to get my blood circulating before I get a ulcer again. I wouldn’t go to anyone else. He’s the Best!! His staff is Great too!!!
About Dr. David Ryun Shin, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1083614135
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ryun Shin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ryun Shin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ryun Shin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ryun Shin works at
Dr. Ryun Shin has seen patients for Spider Veins, Venous Insufficiency and Varicose Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ryun Shin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ryun Shin speaks Korean.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ryun Shin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ryun Shin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ryun Shin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ryun Shin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.