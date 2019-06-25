See All Plastic Surgeons in Chicago, IL
Dr. David Shifrin, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Overview

Dr. David Shifrin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their fellowship with Hunstad Center For Cosmetic Surgery

Dr. Shifrin works at The Derm Institute of Chicago in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Chicago Nose and Sinus LLC
    680 N Lake Shore Dr Ste 1425, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 502-6200
    Chicago Cosmetic Surgery Institute
    2335 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60616 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 502-6200

Hospital Affiliations
  • Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center

Dermabrasion
Ectropion of Eyelid
Microdermabrasion
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Jun 25, 2019
    Excellent doctor with great aesthetic sense!!
    — Jun 25, 2019
    About Dr. David Shifrin, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English, Spanish
    • 1427273010
    Education & Certifications

    • Hunstad Center For Cosmetic Surgery
    • Michigan State-Grmerc
    • University Of Illinois
    • Plastic Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    Frequently Asked Questions

