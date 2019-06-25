Dr. David Shifrin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shifrin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Shifrin, MD
Overview
Dr. David Shifrin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their fellowship with Hunstad Center For Cosmetic Surgery
Locations
Chicago Nose and Sinus LLC680 N Lake Shore Dr Ste 1425, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 502-6200Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pm
Chicago Cosmetic Surgery Institute2335 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60616 Directions (312) 502-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor with great aesthetic sense!!
About Dr. David Shifrin, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1427273010
Education & Certifications
- Hunstad Center For Cosmetic Surgery
- Michigan State-Grmerc
- University Of Illinois
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Shifrin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shifrin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shifrin speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Shifrin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shifrin.
