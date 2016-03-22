Dr. David Shields, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shields is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Shields, MD
Overview
Dr. David Shields, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with San Mateo Medical Center and Stanford Health Care.
Dr. Shields works at
Locations
Senior Wellness Center, Palo Alto, CA770 Welch Rd Ste 250, Palo Alto, CA 94304 Directions (650) 324-1020
Hospital Affiliations
- San Mateo Medical Center
- Stanford Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shields was very intentional about getting me a liver and due to his excellent relationship with the liver transplant doctors he was able to expedite the process. I have had a ERCPs and numerous colonoscopies from him and he is always very professional and very warm and caring at the same time. God has used Dr. Shields and Dr. Ahmed, my hematologist in saving my life and keeping me going. I am very grateful for Dr. Shields and I highly recommend him!!! He is a rare find-a top doctor!!!
About Dr. David Shields, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1578671608
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shields has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shields accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shields has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shields works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Shields. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shields.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shields, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shields appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.