Dr. David Shields, MD

Gastroenterology
4 (11)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Dr. David Shields, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with San Mateo Medical Center and Stanford Health Care.

Dr. Shields works at Senior Wellness Center, Palo Alto, CA in Palo Alto, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Senior Wellness Center, Palo Alto, CA
    770 Welch Rd Ste 250, Palo Alto, CA 94304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 324-1020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • San Mateo Medical Center
  • Stanford Health Care

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Anal or Rectal Pain
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Abdominal Pain
Anal or Rectal Pain
Diverticulitis, Intestinal

Treatment frequency



Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 22, 2016
    Dr. Shields was very intentional about getting me a liver and due to his excellent relationship with the liver transplant doctors he was able to expedite the process. I have had a ERCPs and numerous colonoscopies from him and he is always very professional and very warm and caring at the same time. God has used Dr. Shields and Dr. Ahmed, my hematologist in saving my life and keeping me going. I am very grateful for Dr. Shields and I highly recommend him!!! He is a rare find-a top doctor!!!
    David S. Licata in San Jose, CA — Mar 22, 2016
    About Dr. David Shields, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    • English
    • 1578671608
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Shields, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shields is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shields has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shields has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shields works at Senior Wellness Center, Palo Alto, CA in Palo Alto, CA. View the full address on Dr. Shields’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Shields. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shields.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shields, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shields appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

