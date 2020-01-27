Overview

Dr. David Shields, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Vineland, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Inspira Medical Center Elmer and Inspira Medical Center Vineland.



Dr. Shields works at Cumberland OB/GYN, PA in Vineland, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Constipation and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.