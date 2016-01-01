Dr. Sheyn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. David Sheyn, MD
Overview
Dr. David Sheyn, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ravenna, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Sheyn works at
Locations
The Heart Group Inc.3963 LOOMIS PKWY, Ravenna, OH 44266 Directions (330) 235-7070
- 2 13170 Ravenna Rd Ste 104, Chardon, OH 44024 Directions (216) 844-3009
Akron Children's Hospital Pediatrics - Ravenna6847 N Chestnut St, Ravenna, OH 44266 Directions (330) 297-0811Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Sheyn, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1912131665
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Sheyn works at
Dr. Sheyn has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sheyn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
