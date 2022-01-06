Overview

Dr. David Shersher, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Camden, NJ. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.



Dr. Shersher works at Cooper Otolaryngology - Head & Neck Surgery in Camden, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Esophageal Cancer and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.