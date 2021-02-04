Dr. David Sherry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sherry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Sherry, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Sherry, MD is a Pediatric Rheumatology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Pediatric Rheumatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Children's Hospital Of Philadelphia.
Dr. Sherry works at
Locations
-
1
Children's Hospital of Philadelphia3401 Civic Center Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 590-1000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Children's Hospital Of Philadelphia
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He was truly insightful and proactive in the treatment of both of our children. We are so grateful to have found him when we did. His diagnostic expertise was impressive, and his treatment spot on. Our children were his patients years ago when he was at Seattle Children's Hospital; He pulled strings to get our son on a medication that was brand new and difficult to get at the time, and we will be forever grateful. And he was as caring as he was knowledgeable.
About Dr. David Sherry, MD
- Pediatric Rheumatology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1164438016
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED
- Pediatrics
