Dr. David Sherris, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Sisters Of Charity Hospital.

Dr. Sherris works at Gromo Institute and Research Center in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Rhinoseptoplasty, Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) and Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Univ. At Buffalo Otolaryngology Inc.
    1237 DELAWARE AVE, Buffalo, NY 14209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 884-5102
  2. 2
    Sisters of Charity Hospital
    2157 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 862-1000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sisters Of Charity Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 02, 2022
    I had a wonderful experience having my rhinoplasty procedure with Dr. Sherris! The clinic and everyone who works there is very warm and welcoming. They also really prepared me before the procedure so I would know what to expect. I was even given the direct cellphone number of a nurse for the days following my procedure so I could call or text her with all of my questions. The procedure itself went great! I've had occasional appointments for the past year following my rhinoplasty just to make sure everything was healing properly... which was really nice! I'd definitely recommend visiting Dr. Sherris if you are considering cosmetic treatment.
    Sarah Tomasello — Aug 02, 2022
    About Dr. David Sherris, MD

