Dr. David Sherris, MD
Overview
Dr. David Sherris, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
Dr. Sherris works at
Locations
Univ. At Buffalo Otolaryngology Inc.1237 DELAWARE AVE, Buffalo, NY 14209 Directions (716) 884-5102
Sisters of Charity Hospital2157 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14214 Directions (716) 862-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I had a wonderful experience having my rhinoplasty procedure with Dr. Sherris! The clinic and everyone who works there is very warm and welcoming. They also really prepared me before the procedure so I would know what to expect. I was even given the direct cellphone number of a nurse for the days following my procedure so I could call or text her with all of my questions. The procedure itself went great! I've had occasional appointments for the past year following my rhinoplasty just to make sure everything was healing properly... which was really nice! I'd definitely recommend visiting Dr. Sherris if you are considering cosmetic treatment.
About Dr. David Sherris, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
