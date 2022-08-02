Overview

Dr. David Sherris, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Sisters Of Charity Hospital.



Dr. Sherris works at Gromo Institute and Research Center in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Rhinoseptoplasty, Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) and Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.