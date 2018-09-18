Overview

Dr. David Sherman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine|Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Sherman works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.