Dr. David Sherbondy, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
4.5 (127)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Sherbondy, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine.

Dr. Sherbondy works at Sherbondy Psychiatric Services in Greenville, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Sherbondy Psychiatric Services
    225 Adley Way, Greenville, SC 29607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 987-9747

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Major Depressive Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Major Depressive Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Opioid Dependence
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Adjustment Disorder
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Autism
Borderline Personality Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Conduct Disorder
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder)
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Eating Disorders
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
Impulse Control Disorders
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD)
Personality Disorders
Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychosis
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 127 ratings
    Patient Ratings (127)
    5 Star
    (105)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Oct 06, 2022
    Dr. Sherbondy was a true saving grace for our family with our 6 year old. His availability was always very flexible and we never felt rushed out. Dr. Sherbondy showed so much care and compassion towards us and really helped care for our son! We are forever grateful we found him and his practice! Wonderful staff all around!!
    Dawn Price — Oct 06, 2022
    About Dr. David Sherbondy, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1477572840
    Education & Certifications

    • William S. Hall Institute
    • Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Sherbondy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sherbondy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sherbondy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sherbondy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sherbondy works at Sherbondy Psychiatric Services in Greenville, SC. View the full address on Dr. Sherbondy’s profile.

    127 patients have reviewed Dr. Sherbondy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sherbondy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sherbondy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sherbondy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

