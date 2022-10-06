Dr. David Sherbondy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sherbondy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Sherbondy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Sherbondy, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine.
Dr. Sherbondy works at
Locations
-
1
Sherbondy Psychiatric Services225 Adley Way, Greenville, SC 29607 Directions (864) 987-9747
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sherbondy?
Dr. Sherbondy was a true saving grace for our family with our 6 year old. His availability was always very flexible and we never felt rushed out. Dr. Sherbondy showed so much care and compassion towards us and really helped care for our son! We are forever grateful we found him and his practice! Wonderful staff all around!!
About Dr. David Sherbondy, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1477572840
Education & Certifications
- William S. Hall Institute
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sherbondy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sherbondy accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sherbondy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sherbondy works at
127 patients have reviewed Dr. Sherbondy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sherbondy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sherbondy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sherbondy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.