Overview

Dr. David Shepro, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Fitchburg, MA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Massachusetts School of Medicine and is affiliated with UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus and UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus.



Dr. Shepro works at HealthAlliance-Clinton Hospital - Fitchburg Campus in Fitchburg, MA with other offices in Worcester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteosarcoma and Polycythemia Rubra Vera along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.