Dr. David Shepro, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Shepro, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Fitchburg, MA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Massachusetts School of Medicine and is affiliated with UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus and UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus.
HealthAlliance-Clinton Hospital - Fitchburg Campus275 Nichols Rd, Fitchburg, MA 01420 Directions (978) 343-5048
Eaton Place Oncology1 Eaton Pl Ste 23, Worcester, MA 01608 Directions (508) 363-6515
Hospital Affiliations
- UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus
- UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus
Very caring and understanding! Always running on time. Great Doctor!
- English
- Boston U Med Ctr
- Ctrl Mass Med Ctr
- University of Massachusetts School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Shepro has seen patients for Osteosarcoma and Polycythemia Rubra Vera, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shepro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
