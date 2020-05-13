Overview

Dr. David Sheppard, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Carolina School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Baptist Hospital and HCA Florida West Hospital.



Dr. Sheppard works at Medical Center Clinic in Pensacola, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.