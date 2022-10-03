Overview

Dr. David Shepherd, MD is an Urology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Washington University St Louis and is affiliated with USMD Hospital at Arlington.



Dr. Shepherd works at USMD Redbird Square Oncology and Infusion Center in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Kidney Cancer, Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance and Prostate Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.