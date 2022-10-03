Dr. David Shepherd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shepherd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Shepherd, MD
Overview
Dr. David Shepherd, MD is an Urology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Washington University St Louis and is affiliated with USMD Hospital at Arlington.
Locations
USMD Arlington Cancer Center Urology Clinic801 W Interstate 20 Ste 1, Arlington, TX 76017 Directions (817) 778-8260
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shepherd?
I had a follow-up appointment booked for Thursday at 10:30 with Dr. Shepherd. Arrived at 10:25 and sat in waiting room until 11:00 with no word from anyone. At 11:00 was moved to an exam room. At 11:30 no one had come in to advise what was going on or when Dr. Shepherd might be available. I got up and left. I like and respect Dr. Shepherd but his staff is lacking professionlism. Very unprofessional and disrespectful of my time. What would they have said if I had been an hour late for the appointment? I now have to reschedule and hope they have time to see me.
About Dr. David Shepherd, MD
- Urology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Washington University St Louis
- Urology
Hospital Affiliations
- USMD Hospital at Arlington
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shepherd has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shepherd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Shepherd using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Shepherd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shepherd has seen patients for Kidney Cancer, Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance and Prostate Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shepherd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Shepherd. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shepherd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shepherd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shepherd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.