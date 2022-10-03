See All Urologists in Arlington, TX
Dr. David Shepherd, MD

Urology
3.4 (10)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Shepherd, MD is an Urology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Washington University St Louis and is affiliated with USMD Hospital at Arlington.

Dr. Shepherd works at USMD Redbird Square Oncology and Infusion Center in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Kidney Cancer, Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance and Prostate Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    USMD Arlington Cancer Center Urology Clinic
    USMD Arlington Cancer Center Urology Clinic
801 W Interstate 20 Ste 1, Arlington, TX 76017
(817) 778-8260

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Kidney Cancer
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance
Prostate Removal
Kidney Cancer
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance
Prostate Removal

Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Partial Cystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. David Shepherd, MD

    • Urology
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1730166893
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
    • Barnes Jewish Hospital
    • Barnes Jewish Hospital
    • Washington University St Louis
    • Urology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • USMD Hospital at Arlington

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Shepherd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shepherd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shepherd has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shepherd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shepherd works at USMD Redbird Square Oncology and Infusion Center in Arlington, TX. View the full address on Dr. Shepherd’s profile.

    Dr. Shepherd has seen patients for Kidney Cancer, Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance and Prostate Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shepherd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Shepherd. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shepherd.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shepherd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shepherd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

