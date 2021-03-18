Overview

Dr. David Shephard II, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Brownfield Regional Medical Center, Cogdell Memorial Hospital, Covenant Hospital Plainview, Covenant Medical Center, Plains Regional Medical Center, Roosevelt General Hospital, Seminole Hospital District, University Medical Center and Yoakum County Hospital.



Dr. Shephard II works at Lubbock Sports Medicine in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.