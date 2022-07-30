Overview

Dr. David Shenassa, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Weston, FL. They completed their fellowship with University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine



Dr. Shenassa works at Sports Medicine Associates of South Florida, P.A - Weston in Weston, FL with other offices in Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Trigger Finger and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.