Overview

Dr. David Shen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach.



Dr. Shen works at Prohealth Partners in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.