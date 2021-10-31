Dr. David Sheldon, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheldon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Sheldon, DPM
Overview
Dr. David Sheldon, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Munson Medical Center.
Dr. Sheldon works at
Locations
1
David P. Sheldon4001 W Royal Dr, Traverse City, MI 49684 Directions (231) 352-2260Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
2
Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital224 Park Ave, Frankfort, MI 49635 Directions (231) 352-2260
Hospital Affiliations
- Munson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
He was on time, great bedside manner, and explained everything.
About Dr. David Sheldon, DPM
- Podiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1912012584
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sheldon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheldon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheldon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sheldon has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sheldon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheldon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheldon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheldon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheldon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.