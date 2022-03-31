See All General Surgeons in Kalispell, MT
Dr. David Sheldon, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. David Sheldon, MD

General Surgery
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. David Sheldon, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kalispell, MT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cabinet Peaks Medical Center, Logan Health Medical Center and The Healthcenter.

Dr. Sheldon works at Logan Health Surgical Clinic in Kalispell, MT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwest Montana Surgical Associates
    1333 SURGICAL SERVICES WAY, Kalispell, MT 59901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (406) 751-5392

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cabinet Peaks Medical Center
  • Logan Health Medical Center
  • The Healthcenter

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Secondary Malignancies
Gynecologic Cancer
Pelvic Abscess
Secondary Malignancies
Gynecologic Cancer
Pelvic Abscess

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Pheochromocytoma Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rigid Proctosigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Choice Health
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Providence Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sheldon?

    Mar 31, 2022
    My wife of 30 years was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and Dr Sheldon performed Whipple procedure and kept me informed pre and post. She was 59 when she died Dr David Sheldon and I maintained a very close and valuable friendship. I will be contacting him again soon.
    Steven Kamerick — Mar 31, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Sheldon, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Sheldon, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sheldon to family and friends

    Dr. Sheldon's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sheldon

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Sheldon, MD.

    About Dr. David Sheldon, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497713598
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Roswell Park Cancer Institute
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Virginia Mason Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Pennsylvania State University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Sheldon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheldon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sheldon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sheldon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sheldon works at Logan Health Surgical Clinic in Kalispell, MT. View the full address on Dr. Sheldon’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheldon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheldon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheldon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheldon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. David Sheldon, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.