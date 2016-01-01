Dr. David Shek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Shek, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Shek, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hawaiian Gardens, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Faculty Of Medicine, University Of Hong Kong and is affiliated with Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center and Anaheim Global Medical Center.
Locations
Aloha Medical Group11803 Carson St, Hawaiian Gardens, CA 90716 Directions (562) 924-4455
David Shek M.d. Inc.1401 S Anaheim Blvd, Anaheim, CA 92805 Directions (714) 772-9800
Altamed Medical Group-huntington Park239 N Brea Blvd, Brea, CA 92821 Directions (714) 671-0060
Hospital Affiliations
- Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center
- Anaheim Global Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accountable Health Plans of America
- Aetna
- Affiliated Doctors of Orange County (ADOC)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- ARTA Health Network
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CalOptima
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gateway Health Plan
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- L.A. Care Health Plan
- Medicaid
- Monarch Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Planned Administration Inc
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Shek, MD
- Family Medicine
- 50 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Mandarin
- 1346289915
Education & Certifications
- Nyu-Bellevue Med Ctr., Ny
- Elizabeth Queen Mary Hosp
- Faculty Of Medicine, University Of Hong Kong
- St Louis College, Hong Kong
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shek has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shek speaks Cantonese and Mandarin.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Shek. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.