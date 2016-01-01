Dr. David Sheinbein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheinbein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Sheinbein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Sheinbein, MD is a dermatologist in Saint Louis, MO. He currently practices at WU School/Medcn Dermatology and is affiliated with Barnes-jewish West County Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Sheinbein is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
-
1
Washington University Dermatology969 N Mason Rd Ste 220, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 996-8010
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. David Sheinbein, MD
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1568489193
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Sheinbein?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sheinbein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheinbein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheinbein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sheinbein has seen patients for Rosacea, Ringworm and Athlete's Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sheinbein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheinbein. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheinbein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheinbein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheinbein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.