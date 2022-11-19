Overview

Dr. David Shaye, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.



Dr. Shaye works at Massachusetts Eye and Ear in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Facial Fracture and Broken Nose along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.