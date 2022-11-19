Dr. David Shaye, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Shaye, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Shaye, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.
Dr. Shaye works at
Locations
Massachusetts Eye and Ear243 Charles St # 9, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 573-3709
Hospital Affiliations
- Massachusetts General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I just wanted to share what a wonderful experience I had in Dr. Shaye's hands. Before and after my surgery he was always very caring and concerned. The result of his care is beyond what I was hoping for. I couldn't believe how thoughtful he was and talented. I couldn't be happier.
About Dr. David Shaye, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Albany Med Coll
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shaye has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shaye accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shaye has seen patients for Facial Fracture and Broken Nose, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shaye on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaye. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaye.
