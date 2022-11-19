See All Plastic Surgeons in Boston, MA
Dr. David Shaye, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (40)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Shaye, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.

Dr. Shaye works at Massachusetts Eye and Ear in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Facial Fracture and Broken Nose along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Massachusetts Eye and Ear
    243 Charles St # 9, Boston, MA 02114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 573-3709

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Massachusetts General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Facial Fracture
Broken Nose
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Facial Fracture
Broken Nose
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)

Treatment frequency



Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 19, 2022
    I just wanted to share what a wonderful experience I had in Dr. Shaye's hands. Before and after my surgery he was always very caring and concerned. The result of his care is beyond what I was hoping for. I couldn't believe how thoughtful he was and talented. I couldn't be happier.
    Karen — Nov 19, 2022
    About Dr. David Shaye, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073771085
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Albany Med Coll
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Shaye, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shaye has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shaye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shaye works at Massachusetts Eye and Ear in Boston, MA. View the full address on Dr. Shaye’s profile.

    Dr. Shaye has seen patients for Facial Fracture and Broken Nose, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shaye on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaye. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaye.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shaye, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shaye appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

